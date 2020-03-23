PressOne (PRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,724.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. PressOne has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $44,724.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

