Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,916 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Pretium Resources worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.