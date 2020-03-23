Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

PRVL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.