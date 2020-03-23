Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Critical Survey

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Prime Meridian 19.28% 7.34% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Prime Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 4.24 $5.62 million N/A N/A Prime Meridian $17.54 million 2.28 $4.04 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Prime Meridian beats Berkshire Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of December 31, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices in Tallahassee and Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

