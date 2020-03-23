Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

