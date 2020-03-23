Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE PRI traded up $5.13 on Monday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 559,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

