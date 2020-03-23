Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,347. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

