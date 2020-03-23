PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.91 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $90.91 million and $453,895.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.03398367 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002766 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00663961 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006073 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010700 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

