Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Acquires A$25,546.53 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Anthony Glenning bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$16.07 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of A$25,546.53 ($18,118.11).

Shares of ASX:PME traded down A$1.22 ($0.87) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$16.02 ($11.36). The stock had a trading volume of 825,437 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is A$25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Pro Medicus Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$14.60 ($10.35) and a fifty-two week high of A$38.39 ($27.23).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

