Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.07.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.70. 17,770,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,521. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

