Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $100.31. 6,622,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

