Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

