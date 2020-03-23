Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

