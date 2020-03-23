Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 899,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,260. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Progress Software by 3,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 403,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after buying an additional 277,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

