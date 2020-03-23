Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $401,264.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00008198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

