Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 4.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.