Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,050 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises 4.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cinemark worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. 7,075,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

