Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 255,750 Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,750 shares during the quarter. Container Store Group comprises 0.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Container Store Group worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 481,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Container Store Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Container Store Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 181,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

