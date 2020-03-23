Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35,800 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,904,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.07. 1,088,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

