Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Prothena comprises approximately 0.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 2.49% of Prothena worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,256. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

