Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,162 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

