Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cutera worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 706.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $629,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.