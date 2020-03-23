Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Agilysys worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Agilysys by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Also, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,023.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

