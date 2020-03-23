Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 11,940 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $16.38 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

