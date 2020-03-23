Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $34.36 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

