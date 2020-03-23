Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 98,473 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,473 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 8,111.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 843,642 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWM opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

