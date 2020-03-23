Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,991 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Movado Group worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOV. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Movado Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 127.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOV opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

