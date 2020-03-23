Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of QuinStreet worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 272,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,204 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

