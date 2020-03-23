Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.40%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

