Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.