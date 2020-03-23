Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 151.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

