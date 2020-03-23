Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALEX opened at $8.84 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.