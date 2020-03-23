Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Plantronics worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Plantronics in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLT stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLT. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

