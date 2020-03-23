Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2,939.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

