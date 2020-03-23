Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

ETH stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.