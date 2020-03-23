Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $552.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $149,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,078.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,330. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

