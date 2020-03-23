Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GasLog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOG. State Street Corp lifted its position in GasLog by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GasLog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 159,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in GasLog by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

GasLog stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. GasLog Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

