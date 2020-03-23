Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

