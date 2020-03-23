Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Re/Max worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 504,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

