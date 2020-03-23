Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,588,000 after buying an additional 261,405 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,886,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

