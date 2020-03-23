Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 17,684 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of Olympic Steel worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.15. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.80 million. Research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

