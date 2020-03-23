Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,318 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

