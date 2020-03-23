Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 50,563 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Glu Mobile worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $940.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

