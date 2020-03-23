Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,005 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $72.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.