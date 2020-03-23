Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $99.86 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.