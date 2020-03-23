Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,749 ($23.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,377.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

