Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 101,661 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11,196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,661 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.27% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,543,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,430,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. 572,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,805. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67.

