Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 13,591 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Centene by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 7,327,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.