Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 191,503 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,503 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 2.28% of Solaredge Technologies worth $105,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,066. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.