Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 32,706 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $4,705,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $12.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,505. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.